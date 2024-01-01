← Company Directory
Latitude AI
Latitude AI Salaries

Latitude AI's salary ranges from $190,000 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $365,999 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Latitude AI. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $233K
Senior Software Engineer $366K
Hardware Engineer
Median $190K
Mechanical Engineer
$338K

Technical Program Manager
$322K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Latitude AI is Software Engineer at the Senior Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $365,999. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Latitude AI is $322,175.

