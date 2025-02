Latitude AI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Company that develops automated driving technologies. The company was formed in 2023 to reimagine what it’s like to drive, giving drivers time back on their journeys and transforming the driving experience to be safer, less stressful, and more enjoyable for everyone. Headquartered in Pittsburgh with engineering centers in Dearborn, Mich. and Palo Alto, Calif., Latitude employs about 550 people.