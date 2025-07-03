Company Directory
LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in United States package at LatentView Analytics totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LatentView Analytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
LatentView Analytics
Management Consultant
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$120K
Level
L4
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at LatentView Analytics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $195,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LatentView Analytics for the Management Consultant role in United States is $126,000.

Other Resources