The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at LatentView Analytics totals ₹2.57M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LatentView Analytics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025
What is the highest Data Scientist salary at LatentView Analytics in India?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at LatentView Analytics in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,073,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do LatentView Analytics Data Scientist employees get paid in India?
The median yearly total compensation reported at LatentView Analytics for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹2,139,775.