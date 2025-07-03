Company Directory
LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at LatentView Analytics totals ₹2.57M per year.

Median Package
company icon
LatentView Analytics
Assistant Manager
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹2.57M
Level
L3
Base
₹2.31M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹257K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at

₹13.69M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at LatentView Analytics in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,073,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LatentView Analytics for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹2,139,775.

