LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics Salaries

LatentView Analytics's salary ranges from $7,744 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $231,280 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LatentView Analytics. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $7.7K

Data Engineer

Management Consultant
Median $120K
Data Analyst
Median $8.2K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
Data Scientist
Median $30K
Business Analyst
$124K
Business Development
$231K
Data Science Manager
$38.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$50.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LatentView Analytics is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LatentView Analytics is $44,322.

