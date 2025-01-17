← Company Directory
lastminute.com
lastminute.com Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Switzerland at lastminute.com ranges from CHF 101K to CHF 140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for lastminute.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 109K - CHF 132K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 101KCHF 109KCHF 132KCHF 140K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at lastminute.com in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 140,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at lastminute.com for the Solution Architect role in Switzerland is CHF 100,509.

