lastminute.com
  Salaries
  Data Scientist

  All Data Scientist Salaries

lastminute.com Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation at lastminute.com ranges from CHF 60.3K to CHF 84K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for lastminute.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 64.6K - CHF 76.1K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 60.3KCHF 64.6KCHF 76.1KCHF 84K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at lastminute.com?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at lastminute.com sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 84,001. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at lastminute.com for the Data Scientist role is CHF 60,309.

