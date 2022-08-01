← Company Directory
Lastline
    Lastline, Inc. provides innovative AI-powered network security products that detect and defeat advanced cyberattacks attempting to enter and operating within your network. We protect network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of damaging and costly data breaches with fewer resources and at lower cost.We uniquely apply AI to the combination of network traffic and malware behaviors – what we call “AI Done Right” – delivering a single, comprehensive incident that identifies all malicious activity and affected systems across the compromised network, with minimal false positives.The result is improved efficiency and productivity of scarce security resources. Lastline solutions are cost effective and can be deployed as on-premises software or cloud service.

    http://www.lastline.com
    2011
    75
    $10M-$50M
