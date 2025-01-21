← Company Directory
Lane Clark & Peacock
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Lane Clark & Peacock Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United Kingdom at Lane Clark & Peacock ranges from £31.5K to £44.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lane Clark & Peacock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

£35.7K - £40.6K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
£31.5K£35.7K£40.6K£44.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Lane Clark & Peacock to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Lane Clark & Peacock?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Lane Clark & Peacock in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £44,763. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lane Clark & Peacock for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £31,486.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lane Clark & Peacock

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Uber
  • Flipkart
  • Pinterest
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources