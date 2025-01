Lane is a workplace experience platform that offers no-code enterprise software to streamline day-to-day office life, from room bookings to communications and commerce. Their mobile and web technology is built to scale and has powered 300+ properties across 22 major cities in 8 countries. Clients include Brookfield, Oxford, Colliers, Dream, Nuveen, and Studio by Tishman Speyer. Lane turns any workplace into a place that works.