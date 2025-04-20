← Company Directory
Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Landis+Gyr totals ₹1.87M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Landis+Gyr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Landis+Gyr
Technical Lead
Noida, UP, India
Total per year
₹1.87M
Level
L3
Base
₹1.87M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Landis+Gyr?

₹13.56M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Landis+Gyr in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,135,863. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Landis+Gyr for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,867,989.

