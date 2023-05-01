← Company Directory
Landing Salaries

Landing's salary ranges from $95,060 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $150,750 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Landing. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$151K
Marketing
$119K
Sales
$95.1K

Software Engineer
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Landing is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Landing is $122,513.

