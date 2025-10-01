Company Directory
Lamoda
Lamoda Software Engineer Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area package at Lamoda totals RUB 3.64M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lamoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lamoda
Backend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 3.64M
Level
L2
Base
RUB 3.64M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Lamoda?

RUB 13.36M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Lamoda in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 5,592,230. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lamoda for the Software Engineer role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 3,371,473.

