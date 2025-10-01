Company Directory
Lamoda
Lamoda Business Analyst Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

The median Business Analyst compensation in Moscow Metro Area package at Lamoda totals RUB 3.03M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lamoda's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Lamoda
Business Analyst
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 3.03M
Level
L2
Base
RUB 2.8M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 233K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Lamoda?

RUB 13.36M

Latest Salary Submissions
Other Resources