Lambda
Lambda Salaries

Lambda's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $301,500 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lambda. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $270K
Marketing Operations
$119K
Product Manager
$245K
Sales
$302K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lambda is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lambda is $257,385.

