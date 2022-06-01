← Company Directory
Lafayette Group
Lafayette Group Salaries

Lafayette Group's salary ranges from $81,405 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $107,535 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lafayette Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Management Consultant
$81.4K
Technical Program Manager
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lafayette Group is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,535. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lafayette Group is $94,470.

