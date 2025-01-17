← Company Directory
LabWare
LabWare Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Indonesia at LabWare ranges from IDR 226.87M to IDR 317.08M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LabWare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 246.01M - IDR 297.94M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 226.87MIDR 246.01MIDR 297.94MIDR 317.08M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at LabWare?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at LabWare in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 317,077,555. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LabWare for the Software Engineer role in Indonesia is IDR 226,874,458.

