Labster
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Labster Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Switzerland at Labster ranges from CHF 101K to CHF 147K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Labster's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 116K - CHF 132K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 101KCHF 116KCHF 132KCHF 147K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Labster?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Labster in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 146,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Labster for the Software Engineering Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 100,653.

