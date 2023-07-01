LabMinds is a brand under accroma labtec that specializes in AI and Robotics for solution preparation in pharmaceutical and life science labs. Their Revo system allows users to order solutions remotely, ensuring on-site operations are easier. The system also offers the same level of stringency for buffers as for samples, speeds up R&D projects, reduces risks, and brings drugs to market quicker. With over a billion recipes available, LabMinds' intelligent system comes preloaded with recipes from their core library as well as customer-specific solutions. The system guarantees repeatability, accuracy, traceability, compliance, and minimal waste.