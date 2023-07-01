← Company Directory
LabMinds
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about LabMinds that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    LabMinds is a brand under accroma labtec that specializes in AI and Robotics for solution preparation in pharmaceutical and life science labs. Their Revo system allows users to order solutions remotely, ensuring on-site operations are easier. The system also offers the same level of stringency for buffers as for samples, speeds up R&D projects, reduces risks, and brings drugs to market quicker. With over a billion recipes available, LabMinds' intelligent system comes preloaded with recipes from their core library as well as customer-specific solutions. The system guarantees repeatability, accuracy, traceability, compliance, and minimal waste.

    http://labminds.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for LabMinds

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources