LAB3
LAB3 Salaries

LAB3's salary ranges from $82,958 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the low-end to $133,091 for a Solution Architect in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LAB3. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
$83K
Software Engineer
$125K
Solution Architect
$133K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LAB3 is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,091. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LAB3 is $124,605.

