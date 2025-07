La Tortilla Factory is a family-owned company founded in 1977 that has revolutionized the tortilla industry by creating healthier, better tasting premium products. They were the first to introduce fat-free, low-carb/low-fat, gluten-free, extra virgin olive oil wraps, fiber and flax corn tortillas, and mini wraps. La Tortilla Factory has transformed the simple tortilla into an icon of good living and a better-for-you, easier way to eat anything.