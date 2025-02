La Compagnie des Desserts is a dessert specialist for restaurants, created in 2008 by the merger of ice cream manufacturer Pole Sud and patisserie manufacturer Gourmet Parisien. They aim to raise desserts to an art form and prioritize creativity, gustatory quality, and food safety. They have over 11,000 customers, 390 employees, and a consolidated turnover of €46M. Their brands include Pole Sud, Le Gourmet Parisien, Louise, Philippe Urraca, and they represent La Croquanterie and Pain Petifour.