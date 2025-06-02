Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at L3Harris ranges from $82K per year for Associate Mechanical Engineer to $135K per year for Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $96K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for L3Harris's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Mechanical Engineer
$82K
$81.7K
$0
$357
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer
$89.8K
$89.8K
$0
$0
Specialist Mechanical Engineer
$110K
$109K
$0
$1K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer
$135K
$135K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
