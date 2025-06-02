← Company Directory
L3Harris
L3Harris Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at L3Harris ranges from $82K per year for Associate Mechanical Engineer to $135K per year for Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $96K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for L3Harris's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Mechanical Engineer
$82K
$81.7K
$0
$357
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer
$89.8K
$89.8K
$0
$0
Specialist Mechanical Engineer
$110K
$109K
$0
$1K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer
$135K
$135K
$0
$0
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at L3Harris?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at L3Harris in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $134,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at L3Harris for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $96,000.

