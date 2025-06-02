Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at L3Harris ranges from $83K per year for Associate Hardware Engineer to $109K per year for Specialist Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for L3Harris's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Hardware Engineer
$83K
$83K
$0
$0
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer
$97.9K
$97.9K
$0
$0
Specialist Hardware Engineer
$109K
$109K
$0
$0
Senior Specialist Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
