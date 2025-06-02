← Company Directory
L3Harris
L3Harris Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at L3Harris totals $123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for L3Harris's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
L3Harris
Data Scientist
Rochester, NY
Total per year
$123K
Level
L3
Base
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at L3Harris?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at L3Harris in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $152,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at L3Harris for the Data Scientist role in United States is $108,000.

