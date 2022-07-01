L2 Aviation is a global avionics design, engineering, consulting, certification, and installation services company supporting a variety of modification and certification projects for commercial, VIP/VVIP, business and military aircraft. We have a 20+ year dedicated focus on streamlining every step of the avionics integration and installation process. L2 is AS9100D/ISO9001 certified in addition to being an FAA Certified Repair Station specializing in worldwide field installations and a FAA Parts Manufacturing Approval (PMA) facility capable of building and assembling harnesses and kits to print. We are avionics experts!