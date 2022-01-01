← Company Directory
L Brands
Work Here? Claim Your Company

L Brands Salaries

L Brands's salary ranges from $23,089 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $271,350 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of L Brands. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $36K
Product Manager
Median $36.5K
Customer Service
$33.1K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Information Technologist (IT)
$39.6K
Marketing
$108K
Marketing Operations
$271K
Product Design Manager
$66.3K
Recruiter
$60.6K
Sales
$79.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$23.1K
Technical Program Manager
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at L Brands is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at L Brands is $60,622.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for L Brands

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • Square
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources