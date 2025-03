Founded in 2008, KyotoCooling provides mission-critical, water free cooling with unparalleled levels of reliability, efficiency and modularity for data centers. With hundreds of installations in various climates around the world, KyotoCooling is the most experienced supplier of indirect cooling solutions in the data center industry. The company has offices in Amersfoort, Netherlands; Dallas, Texas; Johannesburg, South Africa and Tianjin, China.