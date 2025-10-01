Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Kyndryl ranges from $106K per year for Band 6 to $121K per year for Band 8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kyndryl's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 6
$106K
$104K
$0
$2.3K
Band 7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
Band 9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
