Kwai
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Kwai Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in China at Kwai ranges from CN¥342K to CN¥476K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kwai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥366K - CN¥431K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥342KCN¥366KCN¥431KCN¥476K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Kwai?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Kwai in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥475,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kwai for the Product Manager role in China is CN¥341,512.

