Kushner is a real estate company that owns, manages, develops, and redevelops properties across the US. They focus on creating productive, efficient, and state-of-the-art environments for their tenants. With over 20,000 multi-family apartments and 13 million square feet of office, industrial, hotel, and retail space, they have a national reach in 11 states. Investment decisions are based on past success and a vision for the future.