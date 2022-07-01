← Company Directory
KushCo
    KushCo is a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. We are a Greenlane company (NASDAQ: GNLN).Founded in 2010, KushCo has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, brand owners, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe, specializing in child-resistant compatible and fully customizable packaging, exclusive vape hardware and technology, and complementary solvents and natural products.As a pioneer in the industry, KushCo continues to work to create a positive impact on the environment, society, and community through CSR and ESG initiatives, such as: offering sustainable and compostable packaging; donating PPE supplies to healthcare workers on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic; partnering with organizations such as Mission Green to offer social equity programs for industry inclusion; being one of the first in the industry to award paid time-off for all employees on November 3, 2020 (“Election Day”); and working to incorporate industry-leading corporate governance practices and a more diverse board makeup.

    kushco.com
    2010
    90
