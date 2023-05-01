Kura Oncology is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that develops cancer treatments. Its pipeline includes small molecule product candidates that target cancer, with lead products including ziftomenib for acute leukemias and tipifarnib for solid tumors and hematologic indications. The company has a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Kura Oncology was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.