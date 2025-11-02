Company Directory
Kroll
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Kroll Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in United States package at Kroll totals $155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kroll's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kroll
Vice President
New York, NY
Total per year
$155K
Level
L4
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Kroll?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Accountant offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Kroll in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kroll for the Accountant role in United States is $140,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kroll

Related Companies

  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • MORSE
  • Cole Engineering Services
  • Avanade
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources