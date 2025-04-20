All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Kroger ranges from $172K per year for Product Manager to $194K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kroger's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$172K
$135K
$9.7K
$27.8K
Senior Product Manager
$194K
$143K
$14.2K
$37.5K
Advanced Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Advanced Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
