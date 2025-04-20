Product Designer compensation in United States at Kroger totals $121K per year for Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kroger's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer
$121K
$98.7K
$3.9K
$18K
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Advanced Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Advanced Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
