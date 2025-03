Kranze Technology Solutions, Inc. (KTS) specializes in infrared countermeasures (IRCM) systems, digital interoperability, tactical networking, and program support for the US Navy, US Marine Corps, and SOCOM. At the advent of the 21st century military aircraft were being shot down by surface to air missiles. The defense department scoured the industry to seek out infrared countermeasure systems that would defeat these missiles and protect our troops.