Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Kraken totals £122K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £134K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kraken's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
£122K
£111K
£6.5K
£5K
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
16.67%
YR 1
16.67%
YR 2
16.67%
YR 3
16.67%
YR 4
16.67%
YR 5
16.67%
YR 6
At Kraken, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:
16.67% vests in the 1st-year (1.39% monthly)
16.67% vests in the 2nd-year (1.39% monthly)
16.67% vests in the 3rd-year (1.39% monthly)
16.67% vests in the 4th-year (1.39% monthly)
16.67% vests in the 5th-year (1.39% monthly)
16.67% vests in the 6th-year (1.39% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Kraken, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)