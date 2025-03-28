← Company Directory
Krafton
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Krafton Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Korea, South package at Krafton totals ₩83.37M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Krafton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Krafton
Machine Learning Engineer
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Total per year
₩83.37M
Level
CL2
Base
₩73.49M
Stock (/yr)
₩0
Bonus
₩9.88M
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Krafton?

₩221.98M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Krafton in Korea, South sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩124,863,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Krafton for the Software Engineer role in Korea, South is ₩78,199,098.

