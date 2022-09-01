← Company Directory
Kount
Kount Salaries

Kount's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $150,750 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kount. Last updated: 4/22/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
$69.7K
Product Manager
$151K
Software Engineer
$95.5K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kount is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kount is $95,475.

