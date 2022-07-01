← Company Directory
Kotis Design
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Kotis Design that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    At Kotis, we’re building a team of brand evangelists, designers, developers and doers who are obsessed with creating the best promotional marketing experience ever. We’re the brand behind the brand, the makers of amazing swag & eCommerce solutions meant to amplify our client's message and connect their people. We tackle every project with unbridled enthusiasm, promising to make our clients’ lives easier. We continue to disrupt the traditional promotional products industry--owning the end-to-end workflow of product & design ideation, custom screen printing, retail-quality knitting, e-commerce solutions, warehousing + fulfillment, and more--all to serve our clients better. Want to join the movement?

    kotisdesign.com
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Kotis Design

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Snap
    • Tesla
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources