KORE Power is a US-based company that develops battery cell technology for the clean energy industry. They provide solutions for energy storage, e-mobility, utility, industrial, and mission-critical markets. KORE is the first American-owned and fully integrated provider of cells, batteries, and solutions. They operate a large-scale battery cell manufacturing facility in the US with net-zero carbon emissions. KORE is focused on building sustainable communities, clean energy jobs, and green economic expansion. The KOREPlex is expected to come to Buckeye, Arizona, and be the anchor to the development of the Sustainable Valley by the end of 2024.