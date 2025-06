Korbit is a company that aims to make education accessible to all by offering affordable, high-quality, and personalized learning experiences. They are developing an intelligent tutor for data science and AI that adapts to each student's needs and provides real-time support. Their innovative approach has been recognized as one of the top AI startups and as a valuable solution during the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-founder Iulian Serban has also been acknowledged as an emerging entrepreneur.