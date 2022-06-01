Kontoor Brands Salaries

Company Directory
Kontoor Brands's salary ranges from $61,740 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter at the low-end to $157,080 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kontoor Brands. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$97.1K
Copywriter
$61.7K
Data Science Manager
$157K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kontoor Brands is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kontoor Brands is $97,083.

