Kontakt.io is the industry leader in indoor environmental, location and occupancy services using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE ®). Our mission is to deliver human-building interfaces that provide people with delightful, useful, and safe indoor experiences to help make buildings work for people. We are out to define a new building DNA that is human-centric. We build technologies that help transform buildings into indoor spaces that are useful for people in their daily journey to accomplish their goals, working or being cared for in a safe & sustainable indoor environment.