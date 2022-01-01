← Company Directory
Kong
Kong Salaries

Kong's salary ranges from $145,985 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the low-end to $334,386 for a Recruiter in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kong. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $170K

Backend Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$146K
Product Designer
$212K
Product Manager
$149K
Recruiter
$334K
Sales
$299K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Kong, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kong is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $334,386. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kong is $190,799.

