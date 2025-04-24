← Company Directory
Konfio
The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Konfio totals MX$470K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Konfio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Konfío
Software Engineer
Mexico, DF, Mexico
Total per year
MX$470K
Level
L3
Base
MX$447K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$23.5K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Konfio?

MX$3.16M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Konfio in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$47,046,449. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Konfio for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$8,808,362.

Other Resources