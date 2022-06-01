← Company Directory
Konecranes
Konecranes Salaries

Konecranes's salary ranges from $6,564 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $66,084 for a Product Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Konecranes. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$29.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$6.6K
Product Designer
$8.6K

Product Manager
$66.1K
Project Manager
$61.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Konecranes is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $66,084. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Konecranes is $29,433.

