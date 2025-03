Konami Gaming, Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. Built on a rich heritage, Konami Gaming is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of the world-renowned entertainment developer KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION that was founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1973 by Mr. Kagemasa Kozuki. From the front line R&D through sales, marketing and service, KONAMI’s focus is to deliver the highest and most enjoyable experiences possible.