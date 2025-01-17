← Company Directory
Komprise
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

Komprise Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Komprise totals ₹1.6M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Komprise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Komprise
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.6M
Level
1
Base
₹1.53M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹76.1K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Komprise?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Komprise in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,224,469. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Komprise for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,150,825.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Komprise

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources